FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s animal shelters brought in some huge financial support this week.

In what was called the Betty White Challenge, fans were encouraged to donate $5 to local animal shelters in her name Monday on what would have been the late entertainer’s 100th birthday.

Jessica Henry of Humane Fort Wayne tells WOWO News they raised more than $80,000, which will be used for shelter repair work and other costs.

Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control brought in $16,000 as well.