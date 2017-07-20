Bestherbs Coffee recalled after containing drug similar to Viagra

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) – Bestherbs Coffee is recalling all lots of 13-gram packages of New of Kopi Jantan Tradisional Natural Herbs Coffee.

An FDA laboratory analysis confirmed the coffee contains desmethyl carbodenafil, which is similar to Viagra.

This drug is known to be deadly when paired with heart and blood pressure medications.

In addition, people with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a life threatening allergic reaction, as the product failed to list milk on its ingredients label.

No illnesses have been confirmed in relation to the Bestherbs Coffee product, but a similar product by Caverflo reported one death in May, according to Food Safety News.

Caverflo Natural Herbs Coffee also contained Sildenafil and Tadalafil, two active ingredients found in the treatment of erectile dysfunction.

The coffee is sold on the internet and comes in red packages containing 13 grams of coffee, according to WTHR.

If you think you may have the recalled product, stop using it immediately and contact your doctor if it has been recently consumed.

Check the back of the box for the UPC number: 557205060083.

Consumers with questions can contact Bestherbs Natural Coffee at 817-903-2288 or at albertyee.abc@hotmail.com.

Adverse reactions or quality problems with this product can be submitted online to FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm