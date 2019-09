BERNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Berne man is facing a murder charge.

34-year-old Austin Griffith is facing a preliminary charge of murder, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to the Continental Village Apartments at about 8pm last night and found a woman dead at the scene. The victim’s name has not yet been released.

Griffith is currently in custody and being held without bond.