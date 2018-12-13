Berne auto parts supplier to expand, add 51 jobs

BERNE, Ind. (WOWO): An auto parts supplier in Adams County has announced plans to expand and add more than four dozen new jobs.

FCC (Adams) LLC makes clutches for vehicles with automatic transmissions and employs 675 people in Berne, according to the Journal Gazette.

Company officials Wednesday announced they plan on spending more than $24-million on an 88,000-square-foot expansion that will create up to 51 new jobs between now and 2020.

The company makes parts for Ford, GM, Fiat Chrysler, Honda, Toyota, Subaru, and BMW, among others.