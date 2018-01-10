Benefit set for firefighters who saved Indiana storefront

WARREN, Ind. (AP) – A small northern Indiana town is planning a benefit concert for firefighters who saved a 19th century storefront from a fire.

Firefighters from about 10 departments battled the Dec. 22 fire that destroyed a former department store in the Huntington County town of Warren.

But they prevented flames from spreading along the storefront in the 1,200-resident town that’s about 15 miles southwest of Fort Wayne.

All donations collected during a Jan. 21 concert at Warren’s historic Pulse Opera House will go to those fire departments.

Opera house artistic director Cynthia Wartzok says the firefighters saved several businesses in the storefront that dates to the late 1800s.

Wartzok tells The Journal Gazette that, “you think there aren’t any heroes in the world, but I think I saw them that day.”