Bellmont High School put on lockdown after firearm on campus

ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A Decatur school was placed on lockdown Wednesday after officials learned of a firearm on campus.

Bellmont High School authorities got the word a weapon had been brought to school, and a full lockdown was later eased to a “soft” one after the firearm was recovered.

School officials posted a message on North Adams Community Schools Facebook page, saying:

“The firearm has been recovered and authorities have identified that there was NO intent to arouse harm in this incident. The incident has been resolved safely. The building remained on a soft lock down until school officials and Decatur Police conducted a thorough review of the incident to ensure no additional causes for threat existed.”