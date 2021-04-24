Beer & Wine Event Being Planned This Fall At Indiana Beach

MONTICELLO, Ind. (WOWO): The new owners of Indiana Beach Amusement & Water Park Resort have announced another first for the historic facility in that of a wine, beer and spirits event set for this September.

Scheduled for September 11th, will host “Hops And Coaster Drops,” where visitors will sample from dozens of regional vendors, including Fort Wayne craft breweries Trubble Brewing and Summit City Brewerks.

There will be no general operation of the park that day as only those with tickets to the 21-and-older event will be admitted.

Gates will open at 2 p.m., with live music scheduled at the event from 7 p.m. until 11 p.m. in the Sky Bar.

Tickets for the event are $50 from now through July 11th are available online at HopsAndCoasterDrops.com.