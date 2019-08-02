Beefy Mac Pasta in Tomato & Meat Sauce recalled due to possible bacteria

STATEWIDE (WOWO) – Conagra Brands, Inc. is recalling around 32,400 pounds of canned beef products die to a a potential processing defect, resulting in possible bacterial contamination.

The products were produced on July 18, 2019. The product recall is on 15 ounce cans of Kaskey’s Beefy Mac Pasta in Tomato & Meat Sauce with a best by day of July 7, 2021. The recalled products have an establishment number “EST. 794” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The recalled items were sent to distribution centers and retail locations in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Texas.

Anyone who has purchased the products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

No adverse reactions have been reported due to consumption.

