Be Careful Who You Hate

Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station’s FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.
Public File Liaison:
publicfilesfwa@federatedmedia.com
260-447-5511
They simply want to push their lifestyle in everyone’s faces. It isn’t enough that you mind your own business. You HAVE TO AFFIRM THEM! Not going to happen when we all know that gender dysphoria is a mental illness. You need help if you think you are a different sex than the way you were born. After all, it’s science!