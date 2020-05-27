BBQ RibFest at Headwaters Park moved to July 30-Aug. 2

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): BBQ RibFest at Headwaters Park has been moved to July 30-Aug. 2 this year.

The festival, in its 23rd year, was set to be held June 18-21.

BBQ RibFest features blues, brews and barbecue. Admission is free Thursday-Saturday until 5:30 p.m. Otherwise, it is $6 for adults (14 and over), $4 for seniors, students, military, fire and police while 13 and under are free. Sunday admission is $3 all day.

The concert lineup for the festival has not yet been announced.

For more information on BBQ RibFest, visit their website.