BBB warns consumers against buying from JoGoddess Hair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Better Business Bureau (BBB) Serving Northern Indiana is warning consumers against buying products from JoGoddess Hair for failing to deliver products purchased online.

The BBB says they have received complaints from consumers in 11 states reporting empty packages after ordering products online, long shipping delays and unresponsive customer service. Losses range from $195 to $300.

The BBB revoked JoGoddess Hair’s accreditation on Sept. 3 after the company told them that once packages leave their location, “they are no longer our responsibility.”

The BBB says to follow these tips to safely shop online: