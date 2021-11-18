BBB issues warning over suspicious investment letters

Better Business Bureau serving Northern Indiana has issued a warning after several Northern Indiana consumers report receiving letters from Vanguard though they’ve never opened an account with the investment company.

One resident, who lives in Fort Wayne, claimed to have received a letter stating they had an open brokerage account, but the consumer has never done business with the company. Other consumers have reported incorrect personal information on letters they have received.

Some consumers have received up to five letters with incorrect information. The B-B-B has reached out to Vanguard about the letters and the investment firm… and they advise consumers to email fraud@vanguard dot com to report any correspondence that looks suspicious.