Baseball league seeks to give differently-abled a chance to play

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Work is underway to set up a baseball team for teens and adults who are on the autism spectrum or have other disabilities.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, it’s through the Alternative Baseball Organization, which has 80 teams set up in 30 different states. The idea is to give an opportunity to play to those who might otherwise be denied the chance to do so.

Organizers are currently looking for players, and they say the Fort Wayne team should be up and running near the end of summer.

Sign up and learn more at AlternativeBaseball.org.