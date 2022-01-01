Barricaded suspect taken for mental evaluation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A battery suspect who barricaded himself inside a Fort Wayne home is in custody after a five-hour standoff with police.

Officers were called to a home in the 10000 block of Maple Springs Cove at 2:32pm Friday, December 31st, after a witness told police a “mentally ill individual” had assaulted someone there. As officers arrived they learned he was along in the home but had access to firearms.

Police tried to make contact with him several times, but with no success, eventually calling in air support and the FWPD Crisis Response Team, which was able to talk him into coming outside at 7:43pm. He was taken into custody without further incident and taken to a nearby hospital for a mental health evaluation.