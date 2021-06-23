Barricaded suspect forces hour-long standoff with police

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was taken into police custody in southeast Fort Wayne yesterday after a tense standoff with police.

It started at 4:40pm when a woman called police to say her boyfriend had a loaded weapon and was sitting on her porch in the 3600 block of Oliver St., and said he was going to shoot any police officers who showed up.

He went back into the house before police showed up, and told officers over the phone that he was in fact armed.

After about an hour of back-and-forth talks, the man eventually came out and was arrested without any further incident. Police did not say in their report to the media whether he actually had a weapon.