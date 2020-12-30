Barricaded suspect fires shots, takes own life

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A barricaded suspect ended up taking his own life after firing shots while hiding from Fort Wayne police last night.

Officers were called to an apartment at the West Wind Apartments, just south of the intersection of Coliseum Blvd. and Goshen Rd., at 7:54pm on reports that a man was inside an apartment, armed with a shotgun, threatening to shoot people.

He confirmed that when officers tried to make contact with him, forcing a standoff.

After a couple of hours of attempted negotiations, he started firing off shots, which forced police to use tear gas in an attempt to get him to come out. Shortly after, police forced their way into the apartment to find him dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Investigators are still trying to piece together what happened. The man’s name has not yet been released.