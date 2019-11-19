Barricaded suspect fires shots, is arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is in custody after firing a standoff with Fort Wayne Police, during which he fired several shots.

Officers were called to a home in the 900 block of Charlotte Avenue at about 1:20 am today on reports of someone repeatedly firing a gun from a home. Officers heard several gunshots on arrival. A man came out of the house, saw police, ran back inside, and fired off several more shots.

After about 30 minutes of trying to get the man out of the home, he finally came outside. Police shot him using what they called “less-lethal” munitions, which could mean rubber bullets or bean bags, and took him into custody without further incident.