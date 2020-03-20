Barricaded subject taken into custody

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne police spent several hours talking a man down after he barricaded himself inside a house with a handgun yesterday afternoon.

The Fort Wayne Police Department was called to a home in the 6400 block of Margot Way at about 4:53pm Thursday after 49-year-old Gregory Bailey allegedly fired off several shots while inside the house.

Several FWPD teams, including an air support unit, were dispatched. Officers spoke with Bailey on the phone for several hours before he was taken into custody by a team of officers who made their way inside. Bailey was taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation.