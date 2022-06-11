Barricaded subject situation on West Coliseum Blvd ends peacefully

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Shortly after 4:00 p.m. on Friday, June 10, Fort Wayne police responded to the Economy Inn at 3340 W. Coliseum Blvd. on a report of a male subject making suicide threats to 911.

On arrival, the subject told police that there were three people inside the room and that he was armed. He also told police that if officers attempted to come in the room, he would start to shoot them and himself.

Based on this information, the Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Units were called to the scene. Crisis Response Team members attempted to make contact with the subject and get him to exit the room.

Despite the subject initially being very agitated, negotiators were able to get him to agree to exit peacefully. Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the subject exited the room on his own and was taken into custody without incident. He was then taken to a local hospital for evaluation. At this time no charges are pending.