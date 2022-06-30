Barricaded subject arrested in Fort Wayne Thursday morning

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Shortly after 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Fort Wayne police responded to the 1000 block of Hoffman Street in reference to a male walking around with knives and scissors and acting erratically.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the male had already went inside his residence. Attempts were made to get the subject to exit the residence peacefully, but were unsuccessful.

The man had been arrested a few days ago on possession of methamphetamine and possession of paraphernalia, with a warrant since being issued.

A perimeter was set and tactical units called in. After more attempts to get the man to exit peacefully, the Emergency Service Team made entry. They took Mario Madrid, 51, into custody without incident.