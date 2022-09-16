Barricaded person situation ends safely in northwest Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne police responded to a call shortly after 9 a.m. Friday regarding an adult male making threats to shoot himself and others.

His cell phone was pinged and located in the 2100 block of West Point Drive, in West Wind Apartments, on the city’s northwest side. Attempts were made to get the subject to voluntarily come out of a residence.

When those attempts failed, the Emergency Service Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Unit were called in. Apartments were evacuated or residents sheltered in place.

The Crisis Response Team made contact with the subject via phone and after a lengthy negotiation, the subject came out on his own. He was then taken to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation. No injuries were reported in the incident. Which remains under investigation.