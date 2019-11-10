Barricaded man arrested after domestic incident

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A barricaded man was arrested Sunday afternoon following a domestic incident.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the 2700 block of Repton Drive at 11:05 a.m. on a domestic battery call.

A woman told police that Javon Dontrell Luna, 26, had struck her when she was inside the home. She also told officers that her young child was still in the home with Luna.

Officers knocked on the door, called, texted, used a siren and a PA speaker to coax Luna out of the home to no avail.

At around 1:20 p.m., officers called in the emergency services team, crisis response team and air support unit. Not long after, Luna spoke with police via telephone, saying he was going to surrender.

Luna came outside at about 1:48 p.m. with the young child, who was then reunited with his mother.

Luna was arrested and taken to the Allen County Lockup and is facing several felony charges.