Barricaded individual arrested after hours-long standoff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man was arrested by Fort Wayne Police on Sunday night after an hours-long standoff.

FWPD was called to the 2000 block of Carlton Ct. for a domestic situation. The victim reported that her husband threatened her with a weapon.

When police arrived around 7:50 p.m. suspect, Travis Gaddis, refused to exit the house. He did not leave after repeated announcements and was deemed barricaded.

As a result, the Fort Wayne Police Department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team, and Air Support Unit were paged out around 9:40 pm to assist.

Then at 11:30 p.m. the suspect exited the house and was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.