Barber Recap

This week’s episode: A recap of Pato O’Ward’s win at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park, we debate Romain Grosjean’s incident with Graham Rahal and his driving style, Stefan Wilson is confirmed as the 33rd entry for the Indy 500 with Cusick Motorsports in partnership with DragonSpeed Racing and and A.J. Foyt Racing plus more 2023 silly season news and rumors.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Follow New Track Record for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.