Banks wins re-election

INDIANA (WOWO): Indiana Congressman Jim Banks coasted to a re-election win last night.

Banks’ third-district race was among the first in the country to be declared over, as the Republican fended off a challenge from Democrat Chip Coldiron.

In a statement released to the media, Banks says:

“It has been an honor to be your representative in Washington the last four years, and it is a privilege to be sent back and continue our mission of being a conservative fighter for Hoosiers for another two. The next two years will be critical for our nation, and I promise to be your conservative fighter in Washington working to stop the insane agenda of the radical Left that would reshape our country permanently for the worse. Tonight’s victory belongs to the voters, and all of the people I serve.”

“Members of the radical Left want to strip you of your religious freedom, censor you on social media, raise your taxes to pay for their socialist agenda, waste your hard-earned tax dollars, and, on top of it all, they want to defund the troops and law enforcement agents that keep you safe. That’s why I’m running for chairman of the Republican Study Committee, the largest conservative caucus in Congress, to champion conservative, Hoosier values and ensure our rights remain protected. But I can’t do this alone and hope Hoosiers will continue to stand with me to protect our country and the values which make it great.”