Banks: visa check should include social media check

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): One Indiana Congressman is taking a unique approach to immigration:

Republican Jim Banks has introduced a bill that he says will strengthen the vetting process for visa applicants by requiring that Homeland Security review their social media posts before granting them access to the country.

Banks calls the Visa Investigation and Social Media Act of 2017 “common sense,” noting that employers use social media to vet job candidates already.

The bill also calls for Homeland Security to interview each applicant over the age of 11, do a fraud-prevention check of their documents, and require that each applicant provide an English translation of those documents.