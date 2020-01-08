Banks: U.S. has “incomparable advantages” vs. Iran

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Is the United States on a collision course with Iran?

If so, Indiana Congressman Jim Banks doesn’t seem all that worried. In a tweet published this morning, Banks said the U.S. has “incomparable advantages” over Iran’s military… but he tells WOWO News he’d still rather see the diplomatic process work.

Iran is trying to save face and praying we don’t respond. The Iranian military is no match for the American armed forces. Iran knows better than to push the U.S. towards full escalation. Our annual defense budget is 37 times larger than Iran’s. We enjoy incomparable advantages. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) January 8, 2020

“At the end of the day… the diplomatic aspect has to work, because Iran, while their provocations are growing by the day, they cannot go on like this forever,” Banks says. “They have a diminished economy, a diminished military… inevitably, either they will fully collapse and face an uprising, or they’ll come back to the table and negotiate a deal with the United States that prevents them from ever having a nuclear weapon.”

Iran fired missiles at two U.S. and coalition bases in Iraq last night in retaliation for a drone strike ordered by President Trump that killed an Iranian general. There were no reported casualties.

Listen to Banks’ full interview here.