Banks seeks tougher stance on Russia

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Congressman Jim Banks thinks President Trump’s threatening tweets to Russia this morning shows that the President’s beginning to recognize the danger that the country presents.

Joining Fort Wayne’s Morning News Wednesday, Banks says that the tweets were welcomed by many on Capitol Hill.

The Congressman also stated that when it comes to Syria, the president should be applying just as much pressure on Russia as the Assad regime.

