Banks introduces “Freedom of Conscience” bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO): Indiana Congressman Jim Banks has introduced a bill that he says protects the “freedom of conscience” for all Americans.

The bill was filed yesterday in response to Democratic Presidential Candidate Beto O’Rourke’s recent declaration that, if elected, he would strip the tax exemption status of churches and other religious institutions if they don’t support same-sex marriage. Banks tells WOWO News O’Rourke crossed a line:

“The First Amendment of the United States Constitution states, ‘Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.’ No religion, or its practitioners, can be suppressed or coerced by the state. When politicians threaten to use the power of the state to deliberately suppress some peoples because of their religious convictions, they violate the Constitution and one of America’s most sacred traditions.”

Banks’ bill declares any effort to take away religious organizations’ tax-exempt status an “affront” to the Constitution. Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse has filed a similar bill in the Senate.