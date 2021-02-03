Banks criticizes both coronavirus relief plans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two of Indiana’s representatives in Washington appear to be taking different roads when it comes to a coronavirus relief bill.

Senator Todd Young was among a group of Republicans who met with the Biden administration to offer a counter-proposal to Democrats’ $1.9-trillion relief bill. But Congressman Jim Banks says he’s not a fan of either plan.

“You have some moderate Republicans trying to negotiate with President Biden and come up with another package that would still spend a substantial amount of money and add to our national debt,” Banks said.

Banks, who calls Democrats’ plan a “budget buster,” voted in favor of a $2.2-trillion coronavirus stimulus package approved by former President Donald Trump last year.

