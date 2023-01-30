Bandidos To Close Final Location Tuesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne staple is closing its doors Tuesday. On Saturday, Bandidos Mexican Restaurant owner Jimmie Schindler II made an announcement via the restaurant’s Facebook page to announce the closing of the popular area chains’ final location on Winchester Road.

In the three-minute video Schindler shared that he had been battling Stage 3B Hodgkin Lymphoma for the past year, which has made him unable to operate the restaurants “like he needs to” due to the side effects.

During the past year the company has sold off all locations expect for one, the Waynedale location on Winchester Road, which was the first location for the restaurant chain that opened back in 1980. The restaurants final day is Tuesday, January 31st.