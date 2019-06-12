Ball State University to raise tuition for both 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Ball State University Board of Trustees voted to raise undergraduate tuition rates Wednesday, but the university’s tuition will still remain the lowest in the Mid-American Conference.

Undergraduate tuition rates will increase by 1.25% for both the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years.

Board Chair Rick Hall reports the increase still falls below tuition rates recommended by the Indiana Commission of Higher Education (1.65%) and the national average for four-year public universities (3.1%).

The increase is also lower than the inflation rate the Federal Open Market Committee projects over the next two years (2% – 2.7%).

In additional to tuition rate increases, the Board also reviewed the design of a new Multicultural Center, which is expected to open in 2020.