Ball State Student Shot & Killed Saturday Morning

MUNCIE, Ind. (WOWO) – Vice President of the Division of Student Affairs, Ro-Anne Royer Engle at Ball State University released a statement early Saturday morning that says that a young man was shot and killed.

Officers from the Muncie Police Department sent out an ongoing threat alert just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday on West Abbott Street in Muncie and kept the alert active until about 9:45 a.m. when they deemed the incident to no longer be a threat.

The name of the victim has not been released at this time, and the investigation is still on-going.