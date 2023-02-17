Bail hearing in Delphi case set for June

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The bail hearing for Richard Allen won’t take place until this summer.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that Allen was virtually present in court today, where his defense team said they are realizing the enormity of the case after after they received discovery of the state on Monday and will not be ready for trial by the end of the year.

Judge Gull set the bail hearing for the Delphi murders case for June 15.

Allen is charged in 2017 double murders of Abigail Williams and Liberty German.