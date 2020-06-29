Bags of salad recalled by the FDA

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers against eating products made in the Fresh Express Streamwood, Illinois production facility due to possible contamination of Cyclospora.

Cyclospora is a parasite that can cause an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis.

The FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are investigating an outbreak of Cyclospora infections that are potentially linked to ALDI, Hy-Vee, Walmart, and Jewel-Osco grocery store brand salads that contain iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, and carrots.

The recalled brands are ALDI’s Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salads, Hy-Vee’s Garden Salad, Jewel-Osco’s Signature Farms Garden Salad, and Walmart’s Marketside Classic Iceberg Salad.

All of the recalled salads were sold in the midwest.

Consumers are urged to not eat any Fresh Express Products that are currently on the market that were made in Streamwood, Illinois, production facility and contain iceberg lettuce, red cabbage, or carrots.

The Hy-Vee Brand Garden Salads were sold in Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

The Jewel-Osco Signature Farms Brand Garden Salads were sold in Illinois, Indiana, and Iowa.

The ALDI Little Salad Bar Brand Garden Salads were sold in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

The Walmart brand Marketside Classic Iceberg Salads were sold in Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

For pictures and product codes of the infected products, click here.