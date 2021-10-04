BAE workers upset over vaccine rules

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Last month, President Biden announced a mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers either require them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or test for the virus every week.

One of the local employers impacted by that move is BAE (spell it) Systems, which is an aerospace company with several military contracts and a location in Fort Wayne. Bob Kokovay works there and tells WOWO News he’ll probably lose his job:

“We were informed two or three weeks ago that this was coming down the pipeline… under the mandate that we are under, we have no option for weekly testing. We can have a medical or religious waiver, possibly. The deadline to be fully vaccinated is December 8th. There is a very substantial body of us that are ready and willing to be terminated.”

At the time the order was announced, BAE issued this statement:

“We have been and will continue to encourage our employees who are able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, to do so,” also saying the company was “working to understand (the order’s) impact on our business.”

While the President’s order was that employers give workers the option of getting vaccinated or weekly testing, under federal labor laws, employers have the right to set their terms of employment. That applies to vaccinations as well.