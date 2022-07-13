Back-To-School Immunization Event At Super Shot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Before back-to-school time returns in less than a month for some, one organization is offering an immunization event. Super Shot is hosting three back-to-school immunization events this month in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health. The “Start Smart” campaign is aimed to help Hoosier families easily access the required and recommended school immunizations ahead of the upcoming school year.

Officials say families will not be charged but should provide insurance information if available. The back-to-school vaccination events at Super Shot, located at 1515 Hobson Road will be held on Thursday, July 14th and Thursday, July 28th both from 4 to 7 P.M.. Another event will happen this Monday, July 18th at New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo from 3 P.M. to 7 P.M.