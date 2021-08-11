Back to School for most Allen County students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Most students in Allen County return to class today.

It’s the first day of school for East Allen County, Northwest Allen County, and Southwest Allen County Schools, with all classes being held in-person as schools look to move on from the shutdowns and virtual learning sessions of last year’s pandemic.

Masks are optional at all three school districts, with SACS and EACS listing them as “recommended.”

Fort Wayne Community Schools will make masks mandatory for students’ first day of school on August 16th.