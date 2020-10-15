Back 40 Junction set to reopen next month

DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO): A local favorite restaurant for many is set to reopen next month.

The Back 40 Junction will reopen on November 4th, according to an announcement on their website.

Our Partners in News at ABC 21 report that the restaurant closed back in March due to a state order in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The restaurant will have new owners in John and Coni Ferrise, who say that while the self-serve buffet is gone – replaced with the choice of a couple of entrees and sides – they have managed to rehire most of the old staff.