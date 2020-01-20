Baby strollers recalled for fall hazard

NATIONWIDE (WOWO): A nationwide recall has been issued for a specific type of baby stroller.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says four models of Baby Trend Tango Mini Strollers, each with its own model number and sold in multiple colors, because both of the stroller’s hinge joints can release and collapse, posing a fall hazard to children riding inside it.

The strollers were sold both on Amazon.com and at Target, in October and November, for between $100 and $120. So far no injuries have been reported.

