In light of this holiday season, Kayla Blakeslee and Pat Miller had some fun on “Fort Wayne’s Morning News” with a lyrical twist on a classic holiday song.

Lyrics:

Baby, Can’t Go Outside…

I really can’t stay (But baby you can’t go outside)

I gotta go away (But baby you can’t go outside)

This evening has been (Been hoping that you’d stay in)

So very nice (can’t hold your hand per doc’s advice)

My mother will start to worry (what if you start a fury…)

My father will be pacing the floor (but protestors are starting to roar)

So really I’d better scurry (Beautiful please don’t hurry)

Well maybe I’ll just quarantine more (put a mask on – close the door)

The neighbors might think (Baby it’s bad out there)

Say where is the sink? (No fresh air to be had out there)

I wish I knew how (Don’t touch your eyes right now)

To break this hell (I’ll do anything, to break this spell)

I’d like to say I’ve had no exposure… (I still can’t move in closer…)

At least I’m gonna say that I tried (as long as you don’t go outside?)

Then I really can stay (we must hold out)

Baby can’t go outside

Ah, you’re very pushy you know?

I like to think of it as opportunistic

I simply must go (baby its bad out there!)

I hate the answer no (Cause Baby it’s bad out there)

This welcome has been (How lucky that you dropped in)

So safe and warm (Look at this brand new norm)

My sister will be suspicious (you must avoid this new sickness!)

My brother will be there at the door (wearing a mask I am sure)

My gossipy neighbor is vicious (Your mask looks a little bit twisted!)

Then maybe I’ll just quarantine more (yeah, don’t go outside to explore)

But I’ve gotta get home (Baby it’s bad out there)

Say where is the soap? (It’s super contagious out there!)

You’ve really been grand, (don’t touch my hand)

But don’t you see? (How can you give this thing to me?)

There’s bound to be talk tomorrow (Think of all the lifelong sorrow!)

At least there will be plenty implied (If you caught COVID and died!)

I really can’t stay (Get over going out)

Baby it’s bad…

baby can’t go outside!

Okay fine, I’ll just stay in then

That took a lot of convincing!​

