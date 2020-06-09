Azar’s Big Boy restaurant to remain closed

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An iconic local restaurant that shut down due to coronavirus-related restrictions will not be reopening.

Azar’s Big Boy restaurant in Waynedale is now permanently closed after 66 years in business, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Employees got word Monday afternoon that they would not be returning to work. The restaurant’s Facebook page had shut down when the COVID-19 closure began and was dormant ever since.

The restaurant opened in 1954 at the corner of Bluffton and Lower Huntington roads; the Big Boy chain remains active in California, Michigan, Ohio, and North Dakota.