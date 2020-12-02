AWS Foundation awards more than 400-thousand dollars in grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The AWS Foundation has awarded more than 420-thousand dollars in grants to 12 Fort Wayne area non-profits.

Inside Indiana Business reports that the grants are aimed at supporting organizations that benefit individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities in Northeast Indiana.

The foundation says the recipients will use the funding to help reach its goal of “working to develop a community in which people with enduring intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities are engaged fully and meaningfully in all aspects of community life.”

The grant recipients include: