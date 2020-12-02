AWS Foundation awards more than 400-thousand dollars in grants

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The AWS Foundation has awarded more than 420-thousand dollars in grants to 12 Fort Wayne area non-profits.
Inside Indiana Business reports that the grants are aimed at supporting organizations that benefit individuals with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities in Northeast Indiana.
The foundation says the recipients will use the funding to help reach its goal of “working to develop a community in which people with enduring intellectual, developmental, and physical disabilities are engaged fully and meaningfully in all aspects of community life.”
The grant recipients include:
- Arts United: $49,000 to support the Arts & Culture Nonprofit Resiliency Fund.
- Crossroad Child & Family Services: $85,000 for the transition of Crossroad Academy to project-based learning through New Tech Network support.
- Daniel’s Place: $25,000 to hire a consultant to expand respite programs.
- East Allen County Schools: $25,000 for the eWaste Recycling Training Program.
- Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana: $48,000 to implement a transition-based program for young adults in Steuben County.
- Fort Wayne Citilink: $25,000 to provide accessible and affordable paratransit for individuals with disabilities.
- Fort Wayne Dance Collective: $46,687 to provide movement and rhythm instruction for individuals with disabilities.
- Joe’s Kids: $40,000 for operating support.
- Kosciusko Parkview Community YMCA: $15,000 to purchase adaptive & aquatic equipment.
- Nappanee Elementary School: $19,286 for inclusive playground equipment.
- Science Central: $25,169 to remodel the Demonstration Theater to improve accessibility.
- Warsaw Community Schools: $21,300 to equip four reset rooms and supply classroom kits in each building.