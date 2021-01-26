AWS Foundation awards $450,000 in grants under its new Vantage Grant

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The AWS Foundation has awarded 450-thousand dollars under the new Vantage Grant program.

Six disability service providers were each awarded 75-thousand dollars to identify significant barriers they face and a path toward solutions to better support those living with disabilities.

During the second round of the Vantage Program, those receiving round one grants will present their proposed solutions and will have an opportunity for additional funding if its needed.

The organizations funded were: Arc of Noble County, Carey Services, Cardinal Services, Easterseals Arc of Northeast Indiana, Pathfinder Services, and Turnstone. During round two of the Vantage Grant process, these organizations will present potential solutions to the barriers they identified for the opportunity to receive additional funding to implement their plan to meet community needs.

“Even under normal circumstances, direct service providers rarely have time or personnel to explore how they can transform their organization,” says Patti Hays, AWS Foundation CEO. “We created the Vantage Grant as an opportunity to look beyond daily demands and explore barriers that challenge the very nature and way that programs and services traditionally support the disability community.”

AWS Foundation invited eleven disability service providers to identify a barrier their organization, and those that they serve, currently face. In the first phase, organizations submitted a concept proposal to receive $75,000 for discovery and analysis. Six award recipients will work for six months, both internally and with consultants and stakeholders, to take a 360-degree look at their barriers and identify potential solutions. Each will submit a final proposal to AWS Foundation in July that will result in the opportunity for additional funding to implement their proposed plans.

Five additional pre-selected organizations not previously included in the selection process will be eligible to submit a Vantage Grant proposal in the fall of 2021.