FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Allen County Coroner’s Office has released the cause and manner of death for the body found along the Maumee River in Fort Wayne on March 30.

The body was previously identified by DNA as Catherine Daisy Lewis, 62, of Fort Wayne.

Her cause and and manner of death were death undetermined from the final autopsy report.