Auto Truck Group to expand Allen County operations

ROANOKE, Ind. (WOWO): A work truck “upfitter” that specializes in the design, manufacture, and installation of truck and van equipment has announced plans to build a new 72,000-square-foot production facility in southwest Allen County.

Illinois-based Auto Truck Group will invest $6-million and create up to 50 new jobs by the end of 2022, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation (IEDC). The company will expand its existing footprint in Allen County by 50,000-square-feet with a new facility in the Stonebridge Business Park. The company plans to relocate from its current facility on Lower Huntington Road in May 2020.

“Our Fort Wayne facility and its employees have played a vital role in our company’s continued success, and as a result of this unprecedented growth, we’ve quickly outgrown our current location,” said Pete Dondlinger, President of Auto Truck Group. “Fort Wayne is an ideal location for Auto Truck Group, and this new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility will further enhance our production capabilities as we continue to develop customized vehicles for every type of vocational application to meet the needs of our customers.”

The IEDC offered Auto Truck Group up to $300,000 in conditional performance-based tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans.