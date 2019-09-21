Authorities request special judge in Sheriff Gladieux battery case

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A special judge has been requested by authorities in the battery case against Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux.

The request for a special judge is a way to avoid possible conflicts of interest that could possibly come up if an Allen County Judge would handle the case.

According to our partners in news at ABC 21, this special request is similar to the one taken during the investigation when Rodney Cummings from Madison County was appointed as Special Prosecutor.

Sheriff Gladieux has a pre-trial agreement with Cummings which requires Galdieux to make a public apology, pay a fee and complete alcohol and anger management programs. The misdemeanor battery charge will be dismissed if Gladieux completes the pre-trial agreement.

Sheriff Gladieux denies the battery claim.