Authorities find body of missing Bluffton man

WELLS COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Officials say they have found the body of a missing Bluffton man.

Brad Stacy, 41, was found on Wednesday at around 2 p.m. according to our Partners in News at ABC 21. No details were given on where his body was discovered.

Police say there are no apparent signs of foul play. An autopsy is pending toxicology results.

Stacy was last seen on Sept. 15, 2020 with his girlfriend, Heather Lennartz. She says it was unlike him to not check in. A statewide Silver Alert was issued to help find him.