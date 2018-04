FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A Fort Wayne man faces an August trial after the death of his 2 1/2-month-old infant son, according to The News-Sentinel.

Julio Carrillo, 19, was arrested on March 13 on a felony charge of neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. On March 16, it was ruled he would also face a preliminary murder charge.

RELATED: Father now facing murder charge in infant’s death

Carrillo will be tried August 14-16 in Allen Superior Court on one count of murder.