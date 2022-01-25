Auburn Sports Park plans released

AUBURN, Ind. (WOWO): Auburn Sports Group has released plans for the Auburn Sports Park that will be built on the site of the former Auburn Auction Park.

The new $42 million development, located at 5536 County Road 11A in Auburn, will feature 16 basketball and volleyball courts, four soccer/lacrosse fields, eight baseball and softball fields, 25 7-on-7 football fields and a multi-season dome facility. All fields will be artificial turf.

An additional $110 million investment will be made for support businesses, commercial and retail as part of the south development of the campus. This would include four hotels, restaurants, a gas station, weight training facility, retail strip center, nail salon, barber shop, coffee shop, recreational facilities and more.

The facility is expected to create 200 new jobs. The park is set to open early this summer.